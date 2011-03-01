Welcome,
March 11, 2020, 10:21:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro reveals £2m profit
Author
Topic: Boro reveals £2m profit (Read 450 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 961
Pull your socks up Tel.
Boro reveals £2m profit
«
on:
Today
at 10:21:46 AM
..looks like he might know what he's doing after all.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:30:58 AM
But why isnt he spending more of his money on us poor fans
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 192
UTB
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:12:16 PM
Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. .
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:36:25 PM
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.
Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 961
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:42:09 PM
Buying and selling players is part of the business of football, the real situation is £2m profit.
That's not spin, it's fact.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 161
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:51:43 PM
That's true. Profit.
Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:54:10 PM
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 961
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:08:16 PM
Saying it twice only means you're wrong twice.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:18:33 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 12:54:10 PM
Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thats the reality.
Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine
Take away all the other sources of income and its even worse! What a shambles!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 396
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:39:51 PM
Fans should start chanting about how the club made a financial profit in 2018-19 under Pulis.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:27:41 PM
Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 951
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:44:25 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 05:27:41 PM
Doesnt matter how many times its said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!
I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings?
Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:13:19 PM
In a couple of words - transfer fees. Over £30 million. There is a great post on flume by indeedido. He forensically analyses the clubs financial position - it is absolutely horrendous. Worth a peek- not for the faint hearted though!
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:28:11 PM
Why should transfer fees be ignored as a source of income though??
Theyre an integral part of the business model for a lot of football league clubs.
We account for the expense of running the academy year after year, so why should the profits from the sale of an academy player be ignored?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:40:53 PM
Only ignored by those who still believe 100% in Gibbo.I can see the likes of Coulson, Fry, McNair, Fletcher, Britt all out the door for whatever we can raise. Oh and Saville.
I dont see how we can make a dent into the enormous debt without such action. Really does look that bleak.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 396
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:52:10 PM
The health of any business cannot be based on one set of annual results. It needs to be projected into the future like any other business plan to take into account budgeted costs and income. The player sales and savings from wages is a one off for the year unless they can sell Brit for £30M this year. Great news they've made a profit but this papers over the cracks given the lower crowds, less TV money and lower sales.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:00:25 PM
There will be a lot fewer cracks to paper over once we get the last of the premier league level contracts off the wage bill ... either sold, released or renewed on more realistic terms
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 396
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:42:48 PM
You should go and tell Gibbo we're flush as fuck ... it might deepen his sleep at night
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:55:28 PM
Our debt- taking inflation into account- compared to when we were nearly toast in the 80s, is 30 times greater- 30 bloody times! Yet Stevie Gibson is King?! His mismanagement has compromised our club to a dangerous level. Thats the reality of the King of Teessides current legacy.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:02:31 PM
So what if debt is 30 times what it was in 1985?? Amount of debt in itself is not the issue.
Whats the gearing like?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 743
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:03:39 PM
We sold the family silver and now we languish at the bottom of division 2 flirting with relegation.
Fucking brilliant.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 961
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:35:15 PM
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 049
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:51:01 PM
A debt in excess of £150 million nothing to worry about? Yeah, righto. Heard it all now!
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:59:03 PM
i'm saying the debt figure on its own is meaningless
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 600
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:01:35 PM
you said Rockliffe lost over £500 million last year, so i'll take your figures with a pinch of salt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
