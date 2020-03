TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 960





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 960Pull your socks up Tel. Boro reveals £2m profit « on: Today at 10:21:46 AM » ..looks like he might know what he's doing after all.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 594





Posts: 40 594 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:58 AM » But why isnít he spending more of his money on us poor fans Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 192



UTB





Posts: 9 192UTB Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:16 PM »



Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. . Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 046





Posts: 1 046 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:25 PM » Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thatís the reality.



Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine

Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 960





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 960Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:09 PM » Buying and selling players is part of the business of football, the real situation is £2m profit.

That's not spin, it's fact. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 159







Posts: 14 159 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:51:43 PM »



Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer. That's true. Profit.Yes, but if you take away transfer fees, gate receipts, sponsorship and TV money it's a fucking big loss. Gibson's an idiot, I tells yer. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 046





Posts: 1 046 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:54:10 PM » Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thatís the reality.



Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine

Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 960





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 960Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:08:16 PM » Saying it twice only means you're wrong twice. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 594





Posts: 40 594 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:18:33 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 12:54:10 PM Half a story by OP - the good half! We got in over £30 million in transfer fees. So the real situation is a massive loss, thatís the reality.



Still if your spin makes you feel better - fine







Take away all the other sources of income and itís even worse! What a shambles! Take away all the other sources of income and itís even worse! What a shambles! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 394







Posts: 8 394 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:39:51 PM » Fans should start chanting about how the club made a financial profit in 2018-19 under Pulis. Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 046





Posts: 1 046 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:27:41 PM » Doesnít matter how many times itís said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded! Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 950







Posts: 7 950 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:44:25 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 05:27:41 PM Doesnít matter how many times itís said you are either too thick or blind to see the true situation. Oh for the land of the deluded!



I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings?



Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss? I am no economist, but isn't profit and loss related to total income and total spend? And we had £2m left over after all the outgoings?Isn't that profit rather than massive loss - or are you able to explain why we, Sexy Bob an accountant included, are too thick to understand that it is a massive loss? Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 046





Posts: 1 046 Re: Boro reveals £2m profit « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:13:19 PM » In a couple of words - transfer fees. Over £30 million. There is a great post on flume by indeedido. He forensically analyses the clubs financial position - it is absolutely horrendous. Worth a peek- not for the faint hearted though! Logged