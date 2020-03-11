Welcome,
March 11, 2020, 12:20:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro reveals £2m profit
Author
Topic: Boro reveals £2m profit
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 957
Boro reveals £2m profit
Today
at 10:21:46 AM »
..looks like he might know what he's doing after all.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 589
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
Today
at 10:30:58 AM »
But why isnt he spending more of his money on us poor fans
RedSteel
Posts: 9 192
Re: Boro reveals £2m profit
Today
at 12:12:16 PM »
Great news, the dozen or so fans in the ground next season can wank each other senseless, in euphoric celebration. .
