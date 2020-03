Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 467







Tortured_Mind
SHOULD ALL BETTING SHOPS BE CLOSED ??? « on: Today at 08:54:44 AM »



UNTIL THIS CORONAVIRUS IS SORTED ???



I MEAN YER GET ALL SORTS OF UNDESIRABLES IN THERE COUGHING AND SNEEZING AND NOT WASHING THEIR HANDS AFTER THEY'VE BEEN TO THE BOG.



THEN PLAYING GAMING MACHINES AND USING PENS WHICH OTHER PUNTERS CHEW WHEN NERVOUS !!!



A BREEDING GROUND IF EVER THERE WAS ONE.



AND INNOCENT WELL MEANING PUNTERS COULD FALL VICTIM.



