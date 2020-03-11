Markoftheboro

Offline



Posts: 12





Posts: 12

The death of cob « on: Today at 02:02:12 AM » Look at the state of this forum now.

Yeah I know lids is a wanker and rik is a fat cunt but now youre left with tortured mind who is overly obsessed with little legs, to the point where its dangerous to his own health, never mind anyone elses. I would advise tm not to take his pc to a shop if it ever breaks down, because youll probably end up in Holme House. Lets hope theres no kids in his weird little obsessive world but I wouldnt hold your breath if I were you. Like Pink Floyd once said, hey TM, leave those......



Monkey man has left after Göldby started throwing his weight around(8 years to late) in criticism of Gibson.

The FANS have every right to vent the frustrations, especially those who pay good money for the privilege, unlike Göldby who only attends when he feels like it, then plays big chief sitting bull when a poster rightly or wrongly slates the owner. Maybe Mr Göldby has had an official telling off. Like the Semitic views of his pal, Jeff Winter.



Coulby has gone.



Robbso has gone.



Ridsdale has gone.



Capio has gone.



Mido has gone.



Mad Mick has gone.



All big posters on this site.



Now its left with Tortured Mind, Robshrugnichols, zombie whats his name, monster of beer, and all the other accounts the deranged fucker has allowed to ruin his site.



Nice work Steve.



Middlesbrough will get the football forum it deserves.





All down to your inability to monitor this forum properly then play headmaster when you feel like it.





