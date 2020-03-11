Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2020, 09:57:25 AM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Homeland
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Homeland (Read 125 times)
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 365
Superstar
Homeland
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:49 PM »
Yeah its old
But Ive just started season 2.... and Im getting bored, is it worth sticking with or what ?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 741
Re: Homeland
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:27 PM »
Not really.
Goes downhill fast.
Logged
Tory Cunt
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 454
Re: Homeland
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:44 PM »
Do S2
Watch S3 if there's fuck all else on
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 1 991
Re: Homeland
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:48 AM »
Its fucking ace man.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...