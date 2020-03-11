Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2020, 09:57:25 AM
Topic: Homeland
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 06:33:49 PM »
Yeah its old  :chrisk:
But Ive just started season 2.... and Im getting bored, is it worth sticking with or what ?
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 PM »
Not really.

Goes downhill fast.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:05:44 PM »
Do S2
Watch S3 if there's fuck all else on
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:35:48 AM »
Its fucking ace man.   :like:
