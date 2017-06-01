Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!  (Read 384 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 06:10:44 PM »
CURIOSITY FINALLY GOT THE BETTER OF ME TODAY AND I DECIDED TO PAY A VISIT TO BRUNNIES.

AND SURE ENOUGH THE MAN HIMSELF WAS THERE   :lids:

WAS PRETTY WELL GONE FOR THAT TIME OF DAY AND HE WAS WATCHING CHELTENHAM ALTHOUGH HE DIDN'T SEEM TO BE HAVING MUCH LUCK   :unlike:

SAID HE'S LOVING ALL THE ATTENTION HE'S BEEN GETTING WHILE BEING ABSENT BUT IS FINDING IT DIFFICULT NOT POSTING.

SAID HE'S DOING A DOUBLE TONIGHT ON SPURS AND BOLTON !!!

HOPE HE'S NOT STILL IN TONIGHT WATCHING THE GAME !!!

 :lids:  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:14:10 PM »
Is that for Spurs to Win or to Qualify?


        monkey
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:18:40 PM »
TO WIN TONIGHT LAD.   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:17:40 PM »
Thanks for the tip!

Mind how her go.


:bc:        monkey
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:28:28 PM »
DON'T THANK ME THANK   :lids: !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:30:22 PM »
DID HE SEEM ALRIGHT IN HIMSELF???????
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:33:56 PM »
HE WAS WELL PISSED. SEEMED AS THOUGH HE HAD SOMETHING ON HIS MIND MIND !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
martonmick
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 PM »
WAS PRETTY WELL GONE FOR THAT TIME OF DAY AND HE WAS WATCHING CHELTENHAM ALTHOUGH HE DIDN'T SEEM TO BE HAVING MUCH LUCK   
 

couldn't have been watching Cheltenham in Brunnies as they dont have any tellies-your a bigger fibber than Lids
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:21:11 PM »
WATCHING IT ON HIS PHONE !!! ☎️   mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:19:49 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
