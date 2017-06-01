Welcome,
March 11, 2020, 12:23:23 AM
TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Topic: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 06:10:44 PM »
CURIOSITY FINALLY GOT THE BETTER OF ME TODAY AND I DECIDED TO PAY A VISIT TO BRUNNIES.
AND SURE ENOUGH THE MAN HIMSELF WAS THERE
WAS PRETTY WELL GONE FOR THAT TIME OF DAY AND HE WAS WATCHING CHELTENHAM ALTHOUGH HE DIDN'T SEEM TO BE HAVING MUCH LUCK
SAID HE'S LOVING ALL THE ATTENTION HE'S BEEN GETTING WHILE BEING ABSENT BUT IS FINDING IT DIFFICULT NOT POSTING.
SAID HE'S DOING A DOUBLE TONIGHT ON SPURS AND BOLTON !!!
HOPE HE'S NOT STILL IN TONIGHT WATCHING THE GAME !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 06:14:10 PM »
Is that for Spurs to Win or to Qualify?
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 06:18:40 PM »
TO WIN TONIGHT LAD.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 07:17:40 PM »
Thanks for the tip!
Mind how her go.
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 07:28:28 PM »
DON'T THANK ME THANK
!!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 07:30:22 PM »
DID HE SEEM ALRIGHT IN HIMSELF???????
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 07:33:56 PM »
HE WAS WELL PISSED. SEEMED AS THOUGH HE HAD SOMETHING ON HIS MIND MIND !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
martonmick
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 08:12:59 PM »
WAS PRETTY WELL GONE FOR THAT TIME OF DAY AND HE WAS WATCHING CHELTENHAM ALTHOUGH HE DIDN'T SEEM TO BE HAVING MUCH LUCK
couldn't have been watching Cheltenham in Brunnies as they dont have any tellies-your a bigger fibber than Lids
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 08:21:11 PM »
WATCHING IT ON HIS PHONE !!! ☎️
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 10:49:27 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!
Yesterday
at 11:19:49 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
