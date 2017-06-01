Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TALKING TO THE MAN HIMSELF TODAY !!!  (Read 149 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 06:10:44 PM »
CURIOSITY FINALLY GOT THE BETTER OF ME TODAY AND I DECIDED TO PAY A VISIT TO BRUNNIES.

AND SURE ENOUGH THE MAN HIMSELF WAS THERE   :lids:

WAS PRETTY WELL GONE FOR THAT TIME OF DAY AND HE WAS WATCHING CHELTENHAM ALTHOUGH HE DIDN'T SEEM TO BE HAVING MUCH LUCK   :unlike:

SAID HE'S LOVING ALL THE ATTENTION HE'S BEEN GETTING WHILE BEING ABSENT BUT IS FINDING IT DIFFICULT NOT POSTING.

SAID HE'S DOING A DOUBLE TONIGHT ON SPURS AND BOLTON !!!

HOPE HE'S NOT STILL IN TONIGHT WATCHING THE GAME !!!

 :lids:  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:14:10 PM »
Is that for Spurs to Win or to Qualify?


        monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:18:40 PM »
TO WIN TONIGHT LAD.   jc
Logged
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:17:40 PM »
Thanks for the tip!

Mind how her go.


:bc:        monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:28:28 PM »
DON'T THANK ME THANK   :lids: !!!
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:30:22 PM »
DID HE SEEM ALRIGHT IN HIMSELF???????
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:33:56 PM »
HE WAS WELL PISSED. SEEMED AS THOUGH HE HAD SOMETHING ON HIS MIND MIND !!!
Logged
