Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2020, 05:12:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus  (Read 78 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 742


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:52:03 PM »
 mcl

Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 587


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:52:53 PM »
Shared  :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 742


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:53:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:52:53 PM
Shared  :like: :like: :like:

Where does it saying about sharing like daft arse  charles :gaz:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 153



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:59:03 PM »
The Facebook site I saw that on said 'Conservative Club' where yours says Mosque
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 