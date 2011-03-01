Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 10, 2020, 05:12:42 PM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus (Read 78 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 742
Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus
«
on:
Today
at 03:52:03 PM »
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 587
Re: Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:52:53 PM »
Shared
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 742
Re: Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:53:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:52:53 PM
Shared
Where does it saying about sharing like daft arse
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 153
Re: Urgent message for anyone with coronavirus
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:59:03 PM »
The Facebook site I saw that on said 'Conservative Club' where yours says Mosque
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...