Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:42:24 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:52:16 AM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM





I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.

yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us

yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us

'rag tag' -you cheeky get. I can hold my own in any branch of Wetherspoons, thank you very much. Fucking hippy. 'rag tag' -you cheeky get. I can hold my own in any branch of Wetherspoons, thank you very much. Fucking hippy.