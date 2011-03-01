Welcome,
March 11, 2020
Will We Stay Up?
Will We Stay Up?
Yes
19 (67.9%)
No
9 (32.1%)
Total Voters: 28
Topic: Will We Stay Up? (Read 341 times)
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 544
Will We Stay Up?
Now the dust has settled after a massive Away Win against a Relegation Rival, do you really think we can do this?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 161
Re: Will We Stay Up?
No problem. Looking at the playoffs
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 544
Re: Will We Stay Up?
tunstall
Posts: 3 217
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Deffo
Did anyone on here think we would get relegated? Never saw it mentioned.....
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 568
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Three wins from nine - yes we will stay up.
headset
Posts: 390
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Too right we will.....
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 514
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Yes - just.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 568
Re: Will We Stay Up?
I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.
tunstall
Posts: 3 217
Re: Will We Stay Up?
i see Bill has been on to cast his vote
Minge
Posts: 9 366
Superstar
Re: Will We Stay Up?
We will proper fall to shit nearer the end of the season , 2nd bottom
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 474
Re: Will We Stay Up?
MFC WILL DO IT
MFC WILL NEVER DIE
Gramsci
Posts: 7 951
Re: Will We Stay Up?
yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 960
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Of course we'll stay up. You can help forge the future..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 161
Re: Will We Stay Up?
'rag tag' -you cheeky get. I can hold my own in any branch of Wetherspoons, thank you very much. Fucking hippy.
kippers
Posts: 1 994
Re: Will We Stay Up?
of course we will stay up.
Tintin
Posts: 366
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Yes, we should just scrape it, at Hull's expense.
But I would like to hear the opinion of the guy who is currently on leave.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 951
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 742
Re: Will We Stay Up?
After the Charlton win we've given ourselves the best chance so I'm saying Yes!
Hugo First
Posts: 230
Re: Will We Stay Up?
15th
UTB
