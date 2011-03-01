Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2020, 08:32:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Poll
Question: Will We Stay Up?
Yes - 19 (67.9%)
No - 9 (32.1%)
Total Voters: 28

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Will We Stay Up?  (Read 340 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 544



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 01:27:20 PM »
Now the dust has settled after a massive Away Win against a Relegation Rival, do you really think we can do this?


       
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 161



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:32:32 PM »
No problem. Looking at the playoffs
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 544



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:37:18 PM »
charles    monkey    rava
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 217


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:45:12 PM »
Deffo

Did anyone on here think we would get relegated? Never saw it mentioned.....

 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:48:19 PM by tunstall » Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 568



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:46:39 PM »
Three wins from nine - yes we will stay up.

 :alastair:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 390


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:12:35 PM »
Too right we will.....  :jowo2:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 514


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:36:32 PM »
Yes - just.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 568



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM »
I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.

 :like: 
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 217


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 PM »
i see Bill has been on to cast his vote
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 366

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:36:47 PM »
We will proper fall to shit nearer the end of the season , 2nd bottom
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 474


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:55 AM »
MFC WILL DO IT :like: :homer:
MFC WILL NEVER DIE :homer:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 951



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:52:16 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM
I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.

 :like: 

yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us  :lids:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 960


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:28:18 AM »
Of course we'll stay up. You can help forge the future..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 161



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:42:24 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:52:16 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM
I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.

 :like: 

yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us  :lids:

'rag tag' -you cheeky get. I can hold my own in any branch of Wetherspoons, thank you very much. Fucking hippy.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 994


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:57:33 AM »
of course we will stay up.
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 366


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:34:26 AM »
Yes, we should just scrape it, at Hull's expense.
But I would like to hear the opinion of the guy who is currently on leave.  :lids:
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 951



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:49:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:42:24 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:52:16 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:42:34 PM
I'm liking the result of this poll so far. A positive outlook will help massively.

 :like: 

yes the learned opinion of the rag tag COB board will save us  :lids:

'rag tag' -you cheeky get. I can hold my own in any branch of Wetherspoons, thank you very much. Fucking hippy.

  :beer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 742


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:08:29 PM »
After the Charlton win we've given ourselves the best chance so I'm saying Yes!
Logged
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:16:12 PM »
15th
Logged
UTB
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 