March 10, 2020, 02:18:39 PM
Will We Stay Up?
Question:
Will We Stay Up?
Yes
8 (100%)
No
0 (0%)
Total Voters: 8
Author
Topic: Will We Stay Up? (Read 56 times)
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 535
Will We Stay Up?
on:
Today
Today at 01:27:20 PM
Now the dust has settled after a massive Away Win against a Relegation Rival, do you really think we can do this?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 152
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 01:32:32 PM
No problem. Looking at the playoffs
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 535
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 01:37:18 PM
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 213
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 01:45:12 PM
Deffo
Did anyone on here think we would get relegated? Never saw it mentioned.....
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 553
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 01:46:39 PM
Three wins from nine - yes we will stay up.
headset
Online
Posts: 382
Re: Will We Stay Up?
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 02:12:35 PM
Too right we will.....
