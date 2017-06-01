Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2020, 02:18:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Poll
Question: Will We Stay Up?
Yes - 8 (100%)
No - 0 (0%)
Total Voters: 8

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Will We Stay Up?  (Read 56 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 535



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:27:20 PM »
Now the dust has settled after a massive Away Win against a Relegation Rival, do you really think we can do this?


       
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 152



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:32:32 PM »
No problem. Looking at the playoffs
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 535



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:37:18 PM »
charles    monkey    rava
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 213


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:45:12 PM »
Deffo

Did anyone on here think we would get relegated? Never saw it mentioned.....

 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:19 PM by tunstall » Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 553



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:39 PM »
Three wins from nine - yes we will stay up.

 :alastair:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 382


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:12:35 PM »
Too right we will.....  :jowo2:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 