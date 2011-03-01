Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea  (Read 110 times)
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 544



« on: Today at 12:38:50 PM »
       
Hugo First
Posts: 229


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:13 PM »
4-0
UTB
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 153



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »
Boro 1 them 2
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 563



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:45:54 PM »
Welsh rabbits in the headlights as blazing Boro burn the boyos.

Middlesbrough 3 Swansea 1
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 954


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:52 PM »
Boro 2 - Swans 1
 :jowo5:
headset
Posts: 384


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:13:34 PM »
1-1...... :like:
ccole
Posts: 4 016


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:52:16 PM »
1-0 Boro  :jowo5:



How far from the play-off are we? 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 563



« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:02:07 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 05:52:16 PM
How far from the play-off are we? 

About thirteen months.
mingebag
Posts: 4 454



« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:00:12 PM »
1s each  :jowo7:
Connor Roberts with a late equaliser  lost
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 606

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:51:27 PM »
I'm feeling generous today.. 1-1.
