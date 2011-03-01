Welcome,
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
on:
Today
at 12:38:50 PM »
Hugo First
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:23:13 PM »
4-0
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:31:49 PM »
Boro 1 them 2
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:45:54 PM »
Welsh rabbits in the headlights as blazing Boro burn the boyos.
Middlesbrough 3 Swansea 1
Middlesbrough 3 Swansea 1
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:01:52 PM »
Boro 2 - Swans 1
headset
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:13:34 PM »
1-1......
ccole
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:52:16 PM »
1-0 Boro
How far from the play-off are we?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:02:07 PM »
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 05:52:16 PM
How far from the play-off are we?
About thirteen months.
mingebag
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:00:12 PM »
1s each
Connor Roberts with a late equaliser
Bud Wiser
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:51:27 PM »
I'm feeling generous today.. 1-1.
