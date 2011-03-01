Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2020, 02:18:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Swansea  (Read 39 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 535



View Profile
« on: Today at 12:38:50 PM »
       
Logged
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 229


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:23:13 PM »
4-0
Logged
UTB
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 152



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:31:49 PM »
Boro 1 them 2
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 553



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:45:54 PM »
Welsh rabbits in the headlights as blazing Boro burn the boyos.

Middlesbrough 3 Swansea 1
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 952


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:52 PM »
Boro 2 - Swans 1
 :jowo5:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 382


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:13:34 PM »
1-1...... :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 