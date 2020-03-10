Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 170







Posts: 14 170 Ryanair « on: March 10, 2020, 10:13:52 AM » Looks like the day for potential refunds on Italian flights starts one day after we were supposed to be going. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 170







Posts: 14 170 Re: Ryanair « Reply #1 on: March 10, 2020, 10:16:59 AM » Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.

Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 570







Mountain KingPosts: 9 570 Re: Ryanair « Reply #3 on: March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM » Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?



I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.



One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".



This is going to get out of hand... Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 170







Posts: 14 170 Re: Ryanair « Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 11:05:04 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?



I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.



One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".



This is going to get out of hand...



Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone. Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone. Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 370





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 370Not big and not clever Re: Ryanair « Reply #8 on: March 10, 2020, 10:50:40 PM » Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May. Logged CoB scum

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 245





Posts: 245 Re: Ryanair « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 AM » I was due to go to Italy too. Mate booked the flights which I paid him for and hes now been refunded. Cheeky fucker is now saying I didnt pay him so wont give me my share of the refund! Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 423





Posts: 1 423 Re: Ryanair « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:50 AM » Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 108





Posts: 5 108 Re: Ryanair « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:34:59 PM » Sadique Khan just been on LBC saying this is likely to last three months......they are hoping to delay the spread long enough to get to summer when "normal" flu cases are not as bad as now to give the NHS a better chance. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 170







Posts: 14 170 Re: Ryanair « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:53:32 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:54:50 AM

Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife

Good press for Ryanair from me. Got a mail to get the cancelled return flight refunded (cancelled, because it was Monday coming) and thought they would try to dodge today's outward flight, but a button popped up to ask if I wanted them back as well. Got full refund for six of us, no problem. Good press for Ryanair from me. Got a mail to get the cancelled return flight refunded (cancelled, because it was Monday coming) and thought they would try to dodge today's outward flight, but a button popped up to ask if I wanted them back as well. Got full refund for six of us, no problem. Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 570







Mountain KingPosts: 9 570 Re: Ryanair « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:09:40 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:53:32 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:54:50 AM

Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife

Good press for Ryanair from me. Got a mail to get the cancelled return flight refunded (cancelled, because it was Monday coming) and thought they would try to dodge today's outward flight, but a button popped up to ask if I wanted them back as well. Got full refund for six of us, no problem.

Good press for Ryanair from me. Got a mail to get the cancelled return flight refunded (cancelled, because it was Monday coming) and thought they would try to dodge today's outward flight, but a button popped up to ask if I wanted them back as well. Got full refund for six of us, no problem.

Probably the first ever positive thing I have ever read about Ryanair... pleased for you. Probably the first ever positive thing I have ever read about Ryanair... pleased for you. Logged