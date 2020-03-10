Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 169 Ryanair « on: March 10, 2020, 10:13:52 AM » Looks like the day for potential refunds on Italian flights starts one day after we were supposed to be going.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Ryanair « Reply #1 on: March 10, 2020, 10:16:59 AM » Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.

Steve Göldby



Re: Ryanair « Reply #3 on: March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM » Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?



I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.



One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Ryanair « Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 11:05:04 AM »
Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Re: Ryanair « Reply #8 on: March 10, 2020, 10:50:40 PM » Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May.

Snoozy

Re: Ryanair « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 AM » I was due to go to Italy too. Mate booked the flights which I paid him for and hes now been refunded. Cheeky fucker is now saying I didnt pay him so wont give me my share of the refund!

Itchy_ring

Re: Ryanair « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:50 AM » Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife

Bernie

Re: Ryanair « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:34:59 PM » Sadique Khan just been on LBC saying this is likely to last three months......they are hoping to delay the spread long enough to get to summer when "normal" flu cases are not as bad as now to give the NHS a better chance.