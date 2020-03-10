|
|
|
|
|
Clive Road
|
|
|
« Reply #2 on: March 10, 2020, 10:18:44 AM »
|
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.
Whats a cleaning-the- place? A rental place? If so, that is damm unlucky mate!
|
|
|
|
Logged
Up yours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 28
|
Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May.
For those there now there are worst places to be stuck.
worse
yuo itillerat tawt
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|