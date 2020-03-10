Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ryanair  (Read 539 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« on: March 10, 2020, 10:13:52 AM »
Looks like the day for potential refunds on Italian flights starts one day after we were supposed to be going.  souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #1 on: March 10, 2020, 10:16:59 AM »
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.
Clive Road
Posts: 228

Easy now


« Reply #2 on: March 10, 2020, 10:18:44 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 10, 2020, 10:16:59 AM
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.

Whats a cleaning-the- place?   A rental place? If so, that is damm unlucky mate!
Up yours
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 569



« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM »
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2020, 11:02:01 AM »
Quote from: Clive Road on March 10, 2020, 10:18:44 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 10, 2020, 10:16:59 AM
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.

Whats a cleaning-the- place?   A rental place? If so, that is damm unlucky mate!

Yes - doesn't matter other than being a financial blow. First world problems, and all that

Bastards bastards bastards 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 11:05:04 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...

Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.
ccole
Posts: 4 016


« Reply #6 on: March 10, 2020, 11:48:42 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...

"force majeur"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 569



« Reply #7 on: March 10, 2020, 12:13:40 PM »
Quote from: ccole on March 10, 2020, 11:48:42 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...

"force majeur"



That's what the festival who cancelled quoted. 
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 369


Not big and not clever


« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2020, 10:50:40 PM »
Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May.  lost
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 750


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 10, 2020, 11:05:04 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 10, 2020, 10:21:20 AM
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...

Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.

Isn't that what you got locked up for Bob? An insolvency job?
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 962


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on March 10, 2020, 10:50:40 PM
Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May.  lost

For those there now there are worst places to be stuck.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:23:16 AM


Isn't that what you got locked up for Bob? An insolvency job?

GBH with intent, if you must know.
Snoozy
Posts: 245


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 AM »
I was due to go to Italy too. Mate booked the flights which I paid him for and hes now been refunded. Cheeky fucker is now saying I didnt pay him so wont give me my share of the refund! :lenin: :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:49:39 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:53:03 AM
I was due to go to Italy too. Mate booked the flights which I paid him for and hes now been refunded. Cheeky fucker is now saying I didnt pay him so wont give me my share of the refund! :lenin: :alf:

Jesus! Some mate HE is! Bad man.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 422


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:50 AM »
Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife  :meltdown:
Red Rebel

Posts: 28


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:04:36 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:20:26 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on March 10, 2020, 10:50:40 PM
Just found out Kuredu is locked down and we're due to go there in May.  lost

For those there now there are worst places to be stuck.


worse

yuo itillerat tawt
Bernie
Posts: 5 108


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:34:59 PM »
Sadique Khan just been on LBC saying this is likely to last three months......they are hoping to delay the spread long enough to get to summer when "normal" flu cases are not as bad as now to give the NHS a better chance.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 167



« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:53:32 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 11:54:50 AM
Was supposed to be in Rome too this weekend for the rugby not sure what I'll get back best part of £800 paid out for me and the wife  :meltdown:

Good press for Ryanair from me. Got a mail to get the cancelled return flight refunded (cancelled, because it was Monday coming) and thought they would try to dodge today's outward flight, but a button popped up to ask if I wanted them back as well. Got full refund for six of us, no problem.  jc jc
