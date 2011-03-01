Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Ryanair
Looks like the day for potential refunds on Italian flights starts one day after we were supposed to be going.

Re: Ryanair
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.

Re: Ryanair
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?



I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.



One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".



Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.

