Re: Ryanair « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:05:04 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:21:20 AM Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?



I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.



One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".



This is going to get out of hand...



Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone. Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.