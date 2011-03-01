Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ryanair  (Read 58 times)
Looks like the day for potential refunds on Italian flights starts one day after we were supposed to be going.  souey
Got a cleaning-the-place-ready-for-the-season trip next month as well. More brass down the pan. Plus, we're booked virtually solid for 3 months. They'll all cancel. I am a very sad coronaman.
Whats a cleaning-the- place?   A rental place? If so, that is damm unlucky mate!
Up yours
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...
Yes - doesn't matter other than being a financial blow. First world problems, and all that

Bastards bastards bastards 
Does insurance cover any of those losses, or is it written off as "force majeur"?

I'm sweating on a large deposit for a gig in Spain in August and I'm getting worried now.

One UK festival cancelled last week and won't give refunds due to "force majeur".

This is going to get out of hand...

Talking to my wife this morning about festivals; these things aint small investments for companies running even something like the Ynot festival. Be a straight insolvency job for most venues, I would say, if they had to refund everyone.
