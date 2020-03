Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 946







Posts: 7 946 LIDS « on: Today at 09:36:01 AM »



I need a simple explanation, as I find that when things are cryptic and complex I get confused - keep it brief and on point please lads.



SO IN SIMPLE TERMS, WHERE HAS LIDS GONE, WHY HAS HE GONE, WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED?



Not asking for a friend



OK, OK, I might be a bit slow on the uptake, but WTF has happened to our LIDS?I need a simple explanation, as I find that when things are cryptic and complex I get confused - keep it brief and on point please lads.SO IN SIMPLE TERMS, WHERE HAS LIDS GONE, WHY HAS HE GONE, WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED?Not asking for a friend Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 952





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 952Pull your socks up Tel. Re: LIDS « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:40:58 AM » Do you want to the know the reason for a beautiful view, do you ask why when a warm breeze brings you the sweet smell of freshly cut grass, or when Spring birdsong lifts your heart?





Just enjoy this brief moment of Lidslessness (it's a fucking word!)

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 152







Posts: 14 152 Re: LIDS « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:11:48 AM »



His karaoke mate seems to have done one with with him, a la Pooh and Piglet walking hand in hand into a sunset



maybe we can move on now? His karaoke mate seems to have done one with with him, a la Pooh and Piglet walking hand in hand into a sunsetmaybe we can move on now? Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 363





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 363Not big and not clever Re: LIDS « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:18 AM » Still too many fucking capitals though. Logged CoB scum

Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 228



Easy now





Posts: 228Easy now Re: LIDS « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:16:54 AM »



But if he chooses to move on then that’s that, no point pining for him.



He was the most entertaining poster on here by far.But if he chooses to move on then that’s that, no point pining for him. Logged Up yours