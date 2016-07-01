OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD

March 13, 2020, 02:01:16 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« on: March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM »
Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money.

 :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2020, 10:51:35 PM »
In the 1:30 - Fiddlerontheroof :like:
ccole
Posts: 4 016


« Reply #2 on: March 10, 2020, 09:40:51 AM »
5;30 - Springfield Fox
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #3 on: March 10, 2020, 02:31:13 PM »
Only 2 of us betting?

What the fuck?  lost
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #4 on: March 10, 2020, 02:39:15 PM »
Round Robin E/W interest betting only, not tips.....

2.10...Cash Back
2.50...Vintage Clouds
4.10....Honeysuckle
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 02:42:31 PM »
E/W double

4.50...Hold The Note
5.30...Forza Milan
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 06:00:56 AM »
Day two........for those having a bet......

 E/w r/robin

1.30...sporting john
2.10...copperhead
2.50..black tears
 
E/w Double

3.30....Dynamite doller
4.10..josies orders

E/w Double

4.50..Palladium
5.10...Ferny hallow
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #7 on: March 11, 2020, 09:09:00 AM »
These are not tips, just nags I'm losing money on.

Easywork e/w in the first

Slate House in the 2:10

nekder365
Posts: 331


« Reply #8 on: March 11, 2020, 02:45:55 PM »
Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....
nekder365
Posts: 331


« Reply #9 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:11 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on March 11, 2020, 02:45:55 PM
Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....
Thick fucker....Dame de Compiegn in the 2.50......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 595


« Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:22 PM »
Cracking finish from Champ in the last race @ 4/1  
El Capitan
Posts: 40 595


« Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 03:47:38 PM »
Putting some of my winnings into a punt on Alfa Mix e/w @ 14s  :pope2:
nekder365
Posts: 331


« Reply #12 on: March 11, 2020, 03:50:29 PM »
Got 10/1 on Dame last week......Burrows Edge @20's e/w..........
nekder365
Posts: 331


« Reply #13 on: March 11, 2020, 03:58:29 PM »
YEEE-AAAHHHH......
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 AM »
Day three................ for those who enjoy the nags on the telly...

Hope this lad  :lids: has had few winners this festival.... monkey

Mine for today are....

R/Robin E/W

1.30....Melon
2.10....The Storyteller
2.50....Frodon

Double E/W

3.30....Penhill
4.10....Deyrann de Carjac

Double E/W

4.50....Emmas Joy
5.30....Plan Of Attack

Enjoy another day of racing....win or lose... :beer:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 472



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:50:21 AM »
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM »
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50



Gerrinntherre
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:56:40 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:32:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50



Gerrinntherre

You've pulled a few off Bob...keep it going. :like:

I've had a few winners and places in my picks but no Round Robin or double up.... so no big cigar yet for me.
headset
Posts: 390


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:12:15 AM »
Day four.....and another day of racing to look forward too.....
Still no sign of this lad ....  :lids:   he  cant of cashed out yet....   mcl

E/W double

1.30..A wave of the sea.
2.10..Stolen Silver

E/W R/Robin

2.50..Harry Senior
3.30..Delta Work
4.10..Hazel Hill

E/W Double

4.50..Eclair De Beaufeu
5.30..Five O'clock

Remember to stay within your limits..... :beer:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 472



« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:09:50 AM »
DAN SKELTON SEEMS TO HAVE A LIKING FOR THE 2.10 CHELTENHAM HAVING WON THE COMPETITIVE RACE FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS.

HE RELIES ON MOHAAYED WHO HAS RUN IN THE RACE THE LAST THREE YEARS, WINNING ONCE, AND IS RATED 11 POUNDS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR.

11-1 BETFRED BEST PRICE AVAILABLE FOR MOST.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 758


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:55:32 AM »
These are not tips, these are nags I'm losing money on.

Solo in the 13:30
Al Boum Photo in the 15:30

I'll be backing TMs tip Mohaayed in the 2:10 too

Now this is a tip I was given....

17:30 - likedwayurthinkin


Dicky2006
Posts: 12 063


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:25:03 PM »
Goshen
Latest Exhibition
Delta work
Staker Wallace
