Bobupanddown

OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « on: March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM »



Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money.

headset

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 06:00:56 AM » Day two........for those having a bet......



E/w r/robin



1.30...sporting john

2.10...copperhead

2.50..black tears



E/w Double



3.30....Dynamite doller

4.10..josies orders



E/w Double



4.50..Palladium

5.10...Ferny hallow



Bobupanddown

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #7 on: March 11, 2020, 09:09:00 AM » These are not tips, just nags I'm losing money on.



Easywork e/w in the first



Slate House in the 2:10



nekder365

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #8 on: March 11, 2020, 02:45:55 PM » Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....

El Capitan

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:22 PM » Cracking finish from Champ in the last race @ 4/1

El Capitan

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 03:47:38 PM » Putting some of my winnings into a punt on Alfa Mix e/w @ 14s

headset

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 AM »



Hope this lad has had few winners this festival....



Mine for today are....



R/Robin E/W



1.30....Melon

2.10....The Storyteller

2.50....Frodon



Double E/W



3.30....Penhill

4.10....Deyrann de Carjac



Double E/W



4.50....Emmas Joy

5.30....Plan Of Attack



Enjoy another day of racing....win or lose...

Tortured_Mind



Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:50:21 AM »

Bobupanddown

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM » I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.



Min in the 2:50



headset

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #19 on: Today at 05:12:15 AM »

Still no sign of this lad .... he cant of cashed out yet....



E/W double



1.30..A wave of the sea.

2.10..Stolen Silver



E/W R/Robin



2.50..Harry Senior

3.30..Delta Work

4.10..Hazel Hill



E/W Double



4.50..Eclair De Beaufeu

5.30..Five O'clock



Tortured_Mind



Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:09:50 AM » DAN SKELTON SEEMS TO HAVE A LIKING FOR THE 2.10 CHELTENHAM HAVING WON THE COMPETITIVE RACE FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS.



HE RELIES ON MOHAAYED WHO HAS RUN IN THE RACE THE LAST THREE YEARS, WINNING ONCE, AND IS RATED 11 POUNDS LOWER THAN LAST YEAR.



11-1 BETFRED BEST PRICE AVAILABLE FOR MOST.



« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:45 AM by Tortured_Mind »

Bobupanddown

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:55:32 AM » These are not tips, these are nags I'm losing money on.



Solo in the 13:30

Al Boum Photo in the 15:30



I'll be backing TMs tip Mohaayed in the 2:10 too



Now this is a tip I was given....



17:30 - likedwayurthinkin





