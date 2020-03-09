|
headset
Day three................ for those who enjoy the nags on the telly...
Hope this lad
has had few winners this festival....
Mine for today are....
R/Robin E/W
1.30....Melon
2.10....The Storyteller
2.50....Frodon
Double E/W
3.30....Penhill
4.10....Deyrann de Carjac
Double E/W
4.50....Emmas Joy
5.30....Plan Of Attack
Enjoy another day of racing....win or lose...
headset
Day four.....and another day of racing to look forward too.....
Still no sign of this lad ....
he cant of cashed out yet....
E/W double
1.30..A wave of the sea.
2.10..Stolen Silver
E/W R/Robin
2.50..Harry Senior
3.30..Delta Work
4.10..Hazel Hill
E/W Double
4.50..Eclair De Beaufeu
5.30..Five O'clock
Remember to stay within your limits.....
