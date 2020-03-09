Bobupanddown

OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « on: March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM »



headset

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 06:00:56 AM » Day two........for those having a bet......



E/w r/robin



1.30...sporting john

2.10...copperhead

2.50..black tears



E/w Double



3.30....Dynamite doller

4.10..josies orders



E/w Double



4.50..Palladium

5.10...Ferny hallow



Bobupanddown

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #7 on: March 11, 2020, 09:09:00 AM » These are not tips, just nags I'm losing money on.



Easywork e/w in the first



Slate House in the 2:10



nekder365

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #8 on: March 11, 2020, 02:45:55 PM » Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....

El Capitan

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:22 PM » Cracking finish from Champ in the last race @ 4/1

El Capitan

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 03:47:38 PM » Putting some of my winnings into a punt on Alfa Mix e/w @ 14s

headset

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 AM »



Hope this lad has had few winners this festival....



Mine for today are....



R/Robin E/W



1.30....Melon

2.10....The Storyteller

2.50....Frodon



Double E/W



3.30....Penhill

4.10....Deyrann de Carjac



Double E/W



4.50....Emmas Joy

5.30....Plan Of Attack



Enjoy another day of racing....win or lose...

Tortured_Mind



Bobupanddown

Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM » I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.



Min in the 2:50



