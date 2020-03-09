Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
Bobupanddown
March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM
Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money.

 :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: March 09, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
In the 1:30 - Fiddlerontheroof :like:
ccole
Reply #2 on: March 10, 2020, 09:40:51 AM
5;30 - Springfield Fox
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: March 10, 2020, 02:31:13 PM
Only 2 of us betting?

What the fuck?  lost
headset
Reply #4 on: March 10, 2020, 02:39:15 PM
Round Robin E/W interest betting only, not tips.....

2.10...Cash Back
2.50...Vintage Clouds
4.10....Honeysuckle
headset
Reply #5 on: March 10, 2020, 02:42:31 PM
E/W double

4.50...Hold The Note
5.30...Forza Milan
headset
Reply #6 on: March 11, 2020, 06:00:56 AM
Day two........for those having a bet......

 E/w r/robin

1.30...sporting john
2.10...copperhead
2.50..black tears
 
E/w Double

3.30....Dynamite doller
4.10..josies orders

E/w Double

4.50..Palladium
5.10...Ferny hallow
Bobupanddown
Reply #7 on: March 11, 2020, 09:09:00 AM
These are not tips, just nags I'm losing money on.

Easywork e/w in the first

Slate House in the 2:10

nekder365
Reply #8 on: March 11, 2020, 02:45:55 PM
Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....
nekder365
Reply #9 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:11 PM
Thick fucker....Dame de Compiegn in the 2.50......
El Capitan
Reply #10 on: March 11, 2020, 03:42:22 PM
Cracking finish from Champ in the last race @ 4/1  
El Capitan
Reply #11 on: March 11, 2020, 03:47:38 PM
Putting some of my winnings into a punt on Alfa Mix e/w @ 14s  :pope2:
nekder365
Reply #12 on: March 11, 2020, 03:50:29 PM
Got 10/1 on Dame last week......Burrows Edge @20's e/w..........
nekder365
Reply #13 on: March 11, 2020, 03:58:29 PM
YEEE-AAAHHHH......
headset
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:24:46 AM
Day three................ for those who enjoy the nags on the telly...

Hope this lad  :lids: has had few winners this festival.... monkey

Mine for today are....

R/Robin E/W

1.30....Melon
2.10....The Storyteller
2.50....Frodon

Double E/W

3.30....Penhill
4.10....Deyrann de Carjac

Double E/W

4.50....Emmas Joy
5.30....Plan Of Attack

Enjoy another day of racing....win or lose... :beer:
Tortured_Mind
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:50:21 AM
Bobupanddown
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50

Bobupanddown
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:32:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50



Gerrinntherre
headset
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:56:40 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:32:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:29:12 AM
I've gone with the favourite in the first(using up my Skybet free swing) but Tornado Flyer is a decent e/w bet.

Min in the 2:50



Gerrinntherre

You've pulled a few off Bob...keep it going. :like:

I've had a few winners and places in my picks but no Round Robin or double up.... so no big cigar yet for me.
headset
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:12:15 AM
Day four.....and another day of racing to look forward too.....
Still no sign of this lad ....  :lids:   he  cant of cashed out yet....   mcl

E/W double

1.30..A wave of the sea.
2.10..Stolen Silver

E/W R/Robin

2.50..Harry Senior
3.30..Delta Work
4.10..Hazel Hill

E/W Double

4.50..Eclair De Beaufeu
5.30..Five O'clock

Remember to stay within your limits..... :beer:
