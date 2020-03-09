Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2020, 04:41:48 PM
OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 737


March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM
Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money.

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 737


Reply #1 on: March 09, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
In the 1:30 - Fiddlerontheroof :like:
ccole
Posts: 4 016


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 AM
5;30 - Springfield Fox
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 737


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM
Only 2 of us betting?

What the fuck?  lost
headset
Posts: 390


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:39:15 PM
Round Robin E/W interest betting only, not tips.....

2.10...Cash Back
2.50...Vintage Clouds
4.10....Honeysuckle
headset
Posts: 390


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:42:31 PM
E/W double

4.50...Hold The Note
5.30...Forza Milan
headset
Posts: 390


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:56 AM
Day two........for those having a bet......

 E/w r/robin

1.30...sporting john
2.10...copperhead
2.50..black tears
 
E/w Double

3.30....Dynamite doller
4.10..josies orders

E/w Double

4.50..Palladium
5.10...Ferny hallow
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 737


Reply #7 on: Today at 09:09:00 AM
These are not tips, just nags I'm losing money on.

Easywork e/w in the first

Slate House in the 2:10

nekder365
Posts: 331


Reply #8 on: Today at 02:45:55 PM
Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....
nekder365
Posts: 331


Reply #9 on: Today at 03:42:11 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:45:55 PM
Good call on Easywork (i had 3rd) rather have 5/2 place than risk it on a 4/6.......Duke de Compiegne in the next my nb of the week.....
Thick fucker....Dame de Compiegn in the 2.50......
El Capitan
Posts: 40 593


Reply #10 on: Today at 03:42:22 PM
Cracking finish from Champ in the last race @ 4/1  
El Capitan
Posts: 40 593


Reply #11 on: Today at 03:47:38 PM
Putting some of my winnings into a punt on Alfa Mix e/w @ 14s  :pope2:
nekder365
Posts: 331


Reply #12 on: Today at 03:50:29 PM
Got 10/1 on Dame last week......Burrows Edge @20's e/w..........
nekder365
Posts: 331


Reply #13 on: Today at 03:58:29 PM
YEEE-AAAHHHH......
