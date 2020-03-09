Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 737





Posts: 1 737 OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « on: March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM »



Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 737





Posts: 1 737 Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:13 PM »



What the fuck? Only 2 of us betting?What the fuck? Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 387





Posts: 387 Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:56 AM » Day two........for those having a bet......



E/w r/robin



1.30...sporting john

2.10...copperhead

2.50..black tears



E/w Double



3.30....Dynamite doller

4.10..josies orders



E/w Double



4.50..Palladium

5.10...Ferny hallow



Logged