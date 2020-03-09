Welcome,
March 11, 2020, 07:20:36 AM
OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
Topic: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
Bobupanddown
OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
on:
March 09, 2020, 10:50:48 PM
Giddyup motherfuckers, it time to lose some money.
Bobupanddown
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #1 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:51:35 PM
In the 1:30 - Fiddlerontheroof
ccole
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:51 AM
5;30 - Springfield Fox
Bobupanddown
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:31:13 PM
Only 2 of us betting?
What the fuck?
headset
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:15 PM
Round Robin E/W interest betting only, not tips.....
2.10...Cash Back
2.50...Vintage Clouds
4.10....Honeysuckle
headset
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:31 PM
E/W double
4.50...Hold The Note
5.30...Forza Milan
headset
Re: OFFICAL CHELTENHAM THREAD
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:00:56 AM
Day two........for those having a bet......
E/w r/robin
1.30...sporting john
2.10...copperhead
2.50..black tears
E/w Double
3.30....Dynamite doller
4.10..josies orders
E/w Double
4.50..Palladium
5.10...Ferny hallow
