Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims « on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 AM » I have to say he is the only Question Time panelist who you can listen to and think, yes ... he knows his onions and on top of his brief. He should play the race card on the daft cunts.



The Labour party are truly truly fucked up.