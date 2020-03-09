Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims  (Read 70 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:48:23 AM »
I have to say he is the only Question Time panelist who you can listen to and think, yes ... he knows his onions and on top of his brief. He should play the race card on the daft cunts.

The Labour party are truly truly fucked up.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:44 AM »
He dared to mention the plague of Pakistani men raping children in every town and city in the country so the Labour party have branded him 'islamophobic'.

A man who has been an anti racism campaigner and activist his entire life.

You literally couldn't make it up.
