March 09, 2020, 11:33:15 AM
Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims
Author
Topic: Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims (Read 70 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 392
Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims
«
on:
Today
at 08:48:23 AM »
I have to say he is the only Question Time panelist who you can listen to and think, yes ... he knows his onions and on top of his brief. He should play the race card on the daft cunts.
The Labour party are truly truly fucked up.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 727
Re: Labour suspend Trevor Phillips over Islamophobia claims
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:11:44 AM »
He dared to mention the plague of Pakistani men raping children in every town and city in the country so the Labour party have branded him 'islamophobic'.
A man who has been an anti racism campaigner and activist his entire life.
You literally couldn't make it up.
