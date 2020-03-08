Welcome,
March 11, 2020, 12:23:13 AM
OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
Author
Topic: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!! (Read 531 times)
Tortured_Mind
OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
on:
March 08, 2020, 10:54:06 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
March 09, 2020, 03:10:12 AM »
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
March 09, 2020, 07:42:50 AM »
The lone wolf
Rancid ron
Molerat craig
Madmarty
Old man rids
Chewy robbso
Fat cunt rick
Choo choo kev
Bumboy clem
Fat greasy mad kev
Kevlar
Pj
Jittery bill
Tortured_Mind
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
March 09, 2020, 08:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on March 09, 2020, 03:10:12 AM
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
COME ON BACK TOWERSY JUST LIKE THAT AND STOP MESSING ABOUT !!!
Logged
headset
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
March 09, 2020, 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on March 08, 2020, 10:54:06 PM
RIK MAYALL
Not a patch on Towersy as a poster is Riky boy......
Rik's the type to spend all his time chatting to the lasses in the front room.....
When the real party is in the kitchen with the lads.......
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
March 09, 2020, 04:05:58 PM »
YOU LEAVE MY MATE RIK ALONE !!!
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:44 AM »
Quote from: headset on March 09, 2020, 03:57:30 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on March 08, 2020, 10:54:06 PM
RIK MAYALL
Not a patch on Towersy as a poster is Riky boy......
Rik's the type to spend all his time chatting to the lasses in the front room.....
When the real party is in the kitchen with the lads.......
RICK COULDNT FIT THRU THE KITCHEN DOOR THE FAT FUCK
Logged
El Capitan
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:18:36 PM »
Monkeyman posted for a couple of days after THE FLOUNCE, but then abruptly stopped
Someone must have had a word in his shell like
Good poster was the Monkster
Logged
Steboro
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on March 08, 2020, 10:54:06 PM
RIK MAYALL
Definitely not Lids he sent me a link via his Facebook and it would be a lot of hard work over years to fake that for an account on here.
Logged
Oldfield
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:46 PM »
Lids is living rent free in alot of unhinged minds so it seems
Logged
CapsDave
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:47 PM »
Speaking of unhinged minds.... Hello Oddfield
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Loading...