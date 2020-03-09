Welcome,
March 09, 2020, 04:11:51 PM
OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
Author
Topic: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!! (Read 259 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 443
OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:06 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 183
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:10:12 AM »
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
Logged
just like that
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Offline
Posts: 467
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:42:50 AM »
The lone wolf
Rancid ron
Molerat craig
Madmarty
Old man rids
Chewy robbso
Fat cunt rick
Choo choo kev
Bumboy clem
Fat greasy mad kev
Kevlar
Pj
Jittery bill
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 443
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Today
at 03:10:12 AM
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
COME ON BACK TOWERSY JUST LIKE THAT AND STOP MESSING ABOUT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 373
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:54:06 PM
RIK MAYALL
Not a patch on Towersy as a poster is Riky boy......
Rik's the type to spend all his time chatting to the lasses in the front room.....
When the real party is in the kitchen with the lads.......
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:04:54 PM by headset
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 443
Re: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:05:58 PM »
YOU LEAVE MY MATE RIK ALONE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
