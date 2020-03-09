Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!  (Read 259 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 443



« on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 PM »
RIK MAYALL    mick   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 183


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:12 AM »
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
Logged
just like that
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 467


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:50 AM »
The lone wolf :unlike: :unlike:
Rancid ron :grace: :unlike:
Molerat craig :ponce: :alf:
Madmarty mcl souey
Old man rids :unlike: :unlike:
Chewy robbso :stairlift: :unlike:
Fat cunt rick cry
Choo choo kev
Bumboy clem lost :redcard:
Fat greasy mad kev :nige:
Kevlar :alastair:
Pj :gaz:
Jittery bill cry oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 443



« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 03:10:12 AM
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,

COME ON BACK TOWERSY JUST LIKE THAT AND STOP MESSING ABOUT !!!    mcl
Logged
headset
Posts: 373


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:54:06 PM
RIK MAYALL    mick    

Not a patch on Towersy as a poster is Riky boy......

Rik's the type to spend all his time chatting to the lasses in the front room..... lost
When the real party is in the kitchen with the lads.......  :homer: :beer: mcl
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:54 PM by headset » Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 443



« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:05:58 PM »
YOU LEAVE MY MATE RIK ALONE !!!   
Logged
