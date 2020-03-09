Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: OTHER POSTERS MISSING AT SAME TIME AS TOWERSY ??? !!!  (Read 151 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 PM »
RIK MAYALL    mick   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:12 AM »
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,
just like that
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:50 AM »
The lone wolf :unlike: :unlike:
Rancid ron :grace: :unlike:
Molerat craig :ponce: :alf:
Madmarty mcl souey
Old man rids :unlike: :unlike:
Chewy robbso :stairlift: :unlike:
Fat cunt rick cry
Choo choo kev
Bumboy clem lost :redcard:
Fat greasy mad kev :nige:
Kevlar :alastair:
Pj :gaz:
Jittery bill cry oleary
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 03:10:12 AM
Its boiling your piss not knowing where he his,
You weird little cunt,

COME ON BACK TOWERSY JUST LIKE THAT AND STOP MESSING ABOUT !!!    mcl
