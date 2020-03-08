OzzyPorter

A review of yesterdays game: Charlton vs Boro « on: Today at 01:19:24 PM » Woodgate continued with the 4-2-3-1 formation that had brought about improved performances in the previous two games. It was undoubtedly the right choice as we produced our best away performance since Preston on New Years Day. What was more pleasing was the fact that he stuck with the same trio of players that had improved the attacking play of the team in recent weeks. One surprise however was that Rudy Gestede kept his place in the team despite Fletcher and Assombolonga returning to fitness.



We should have been out of sight by half time. A well worked goal from McNair following one of the many mistakes made by the Charlton defence gave us the lead and we never really looked in any danger until the last 10 mins. Awful finishing, dreadful decision making and sloppy passing by a number of players, the worst being Tavernier, let Charlton off the hook and made for a "typical Boro" nailbiting finish to the game. Woodgate and his coaches need to drill those players in attacking movement, picking the right pass at the right time and finishing all this week. The quality of Patrick Roberts and the criminally underused Ravel Morrison should help us in those areas.



Man of the match: Rudy Gestede



Stojanovic - (7) Did everything he needed to do. Excelled with his kicking. Not tested yet.

Howson - (8) Never seems to have a bad game. Excellent delivery and solid in defence.

Shotton - (6) Silly booking. Caught out positionally once or twice but solid in the air.

Moukoudi - (7) Getting better. Strong in the tackle and good distribution into midfield.

Johnson - (7) Did his job, got forward to support Coulson, needs to stop crosses more often.

Clayton - (7) Protected the defence, sweeped up the second balls. Steady away.

McNair - (8) High energy display all over the pitch. Deserved and well taken goal.

Tavernier - (5) Worked tirelessly. Diabolical on the ball. Poor decision making. Needs to step it up.

Wing - (7) Showed more than just shooting ability. Linked up well and always a threat.

Coulson - (6) Wasteful with the ball but worked hard, always tracked his man. Looked a bit tired.

Gestede - (8) Best display for a long time. Put himself about, won headers, held up the ball. Excellent.





Swansea won't be as poor as Charlton were. We need to work on our attacking play through the week to ensure we are not as wasteful against them. Moukoudi and Shotton need extra work with regards to positioning. We got caught out a few times by long balls down the middle. Whoever drops off needs to make sure they come across far enough to cover if the attacker gets a flick on. Its a new partnership though so there are mitigating circumstances. Encouraging display when the result was more important than the actual performance on the day.