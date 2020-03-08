Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 08, 2020, 01:44:40 PM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LIDDS
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: LIDDS (Read 50 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 759
LIDDS
«
on:
Today
at 12:58:51 PM »
I have to remind myself that some birds aren't meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright. And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice. But, still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they are gone. I guess I just miss my friend."
BEER ME LIDS
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 18
Re: LIDDS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:21:39 PM »
That's Luke's ham.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 759
Re: LIDDS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:25:22 PM »
I LIKE THAT OZZY KID
YOUR ONE TO WATCH YOU MAYYTE
BEER ME BUD
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...