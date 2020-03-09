Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 444







TMPosts: 14 444 YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 AM » FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RobShrugNichols

Offline



Posts: 545





Posts: 545 Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 AM » RIP Pulled pork tits I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked offRIP Pulled pork tits Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 322





Posts: 322 Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:30:48 PM » I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....

Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 362





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 362Not big and not clever Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:33:06 PM » He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up. That's the mark of the man. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 444







TMPosts: 14 444 Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:35:07 PM » IT BRINGS A TEAR TO YOUR EYE WHEN YOU READ IT CAREFULLY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Offline



Posts: 467





Posts: 467 Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 PM »



THE QUESTION US ITK FOLK ARE ASKING IS WHO WILL HIS SON IN LAW PICK ON NOW OUR DEAR FRIEND LITTLE YELLOWBELLY LIDSY WILL BE DEARLY MISSEDTHE QUESTION US ITK FOLK ARE ASKING IS WHO WILL HIS SON IN LAW PICK ON NOW Logged