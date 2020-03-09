Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2020, 06:18:05 PM
Author Topic: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!  (Read 506 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 AM »
FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 AM »
I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked off  :ponce: RIP Pulled pork tits  :lids:
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:30:48 PM »
I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:33:06 PM »
He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up.  That's the mark of the man.  :like:
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:35:07 PM »
IT BRINGS A TEAR TO YOUR EYE WHEN YOU READ IT CAREFULLY !!!    cry
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 PM »
OUR DEAR FRIEND LITTLE YELLOWBELLY LIDSY WILL BE DEARLY MISSED :unlike: :unlike:

THE QUESTION US ITK FOLK ARE ASKING IS WHO WILL HIS SON IN LAW PICK ON NOW :jowo9:
towz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 PM »
I miss his tales of hiding in bogs while his mates get filled in  :lids:
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:19:00 PM »
Say what you like about the lad but he was/is the biggest instigator of traffic on here.
Who else is there to post pointless, over the top shite now?





Oh hang on, as you were lost
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:45:08 PM »
I liked the way he described nailing that bitch from stockton.... the hairdresser, as daft as he can be at times..... he has a way with words when telling a story... That one had me laughing.... monkey monkey
