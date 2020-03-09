Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 09, 2020, 06:18:05 PM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! (Read 506 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 444
YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:09 AM »
FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 545
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:18 AM »
I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked off
RIP Pulled pork tits
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 322
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:30:48 PM »
I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 362
Not big and not clever
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:06 PM »
He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up. That's the mark of the man.
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 444
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:07 PM »
IT BRINGS A TEAR TO YOUR EYE WHEN YOU READ IT CAREFULLY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Offline
Posts: 467
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:48 PM »
OUR DEAR FRIEND LITTLE YELLOWBELLY LIDSY WILL BE DEARLY MISSED
THE QUESTION US ITK FOLK ARE ASKING IS WHO WILL HIS SON IN LAW PICK ON NOW
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 7 680
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:27 PM »
I miss his tales of hiding in bogs while his mates get filled in
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 243
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:00 PM »
Say what you like about the lad but he was/is the biggest instigator of traffic on here.
Who else is there to post pointless, over the top shite now?
Oh hang on, as you were
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 375
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:45:08 PM »
I liked the way he described nailing that bitch from stockton.... the hairdresser, as daft as he can be at times..... he has a way with words when telling a story... That one had me laughing....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...