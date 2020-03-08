Welcome,
March 08, 2020, 01:44:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Author
Topic: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! (Read 151 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 14 440
YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Today
at 10:04:09 AM »
FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 545
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Today
at 10:57:18 AM »
I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked off
RIP Pulled pork tits
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 322
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Today
at 01:30:48 PM »
I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 361
Not big and not clever
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Today
at 01:33:06 PM »
He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up. That's the mark of the man.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 440
Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!
Today
at 01:35:07 PM »
IT BRINGS A TEAR TO YOUR EYE WHEN YOU READ IT CAREFULLY !!!
