YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « on: Today at 10:04:09 AM » FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!! Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:57:18 AM » RIP Pulled pork tits I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked offRIP Pulled pork tits

Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:48 PM » I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....

Re: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:06 PM » He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up. That's the mark of the man.