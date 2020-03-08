Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2020, 01:44:30 PM
Author Topic: YOUR MEMORIES OF THE LATE TOWERSY !!!  (Read 151 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 440



« on: Today at 10:04:09 AM »
FEEL FREE TO POST YOUR FOND MEMORIES OF OUR FORMER FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE HERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 545


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:57:18 AM »
I remember when we were going to meet at Isaacs for a tipple And a tussle, he parked outside in his Jag, took a photo of it and fucked off  :ponce: RIP Pulled pork tits  :lids:
nekder365
Posts: 322


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:48 PM »
I reckon hes gone cos he (like most on here) are saf of reading the same shite everday from the same 2/3 people...Change the record you boring halfwits...we have a club thats self imploding talk about that instead!.....
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 361


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:06 PM »
He lent me his camping stove when I couldn't find mine and had an important climbing trip coming up.  That's the mark of the man.  :like:
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 440



« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:35:07 PM »
IT BRINGS A TEAR TO YOUR EYE WHEN YOU READ IT CAREFULLY !!!    cry
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
