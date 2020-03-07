Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Does anyone watch Hypothetical & The Last Leg?  (Read 139 times)
« on: March 07, 2020, 11:02:14 PM »
TV at it's worst
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:23:15 AM »
It's what you're left with when you ban things that ARE funny but go too far the other way  :unlike:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 PM »
Quite liked The Last Leg in its original guide during the 2012 Olympics but its gor progressively political to the point of being unwatchable now
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 PM »
It's shite  :unlike:

That cross eyed cunt Russel Howard is another who does my head in  lost
