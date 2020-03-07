Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RIP LIDDLE  (Read 47 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Today at 10:52:41 PM »
You were a shithouse but ill miss you, god speed sausage tits  :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:25:09 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
