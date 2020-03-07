Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2020, 07:15:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Today goes to show...  (Read 127 times)
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 442



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:20:53 PM »
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 512


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:28:04 PM »
tbf others have said on other threads, it will be quietish now that we have won.

Last time Kranky walked out prior to the Charlton game. Good to get a result.

Our stock has fallen, no doubt about it. But markets can go up and down, nature of the game.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 356


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:30:26 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 716


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:34:59 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:

No. You play the opposition.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 442



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:39:40 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:
Are we better off as a football club since?
Knobhead 🙄
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 356


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:34:59 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:

No. You play the opposition.

and today we did and beat them...so what's your point..big boy...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 356


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:55:13 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:39:40 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:
Are we better off as a football club since?
Knobhead 🙄
.... nope but if every club lived in the past, what a sad life it would be....enjoy the win en joy the future......unless your some cunt who looks back to his 1st fuck.....apologies if u married her but do u think about her every day.... u sad cunt!!! get my drift... :wanker:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 442



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:58:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:55:13 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:39:40 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:
Are we better off as a football club since?
Knobhead 🙄
.... nope but if every club lived in the past, what a sad life it would be....enjoy the win en joy the future......unless your some cunt who looks back to his 1st fuck.....apologies if u married her but do u think about her every day.... u sad cunt!!! get my drift... :wanker:
😂😂 Time served rara?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 356


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:06:06 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:58:58 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:55:13 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:39:40 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:

Are we better off as a football club since?
Knobhead 🙄
.... nope but if every club lived in the past, what a sad life it would be....enjoy the win en joy the future......unless your some cunt who looks back to his 1st fuck.....apologies if u married her but do u think about her every day.... u sad cunt!!! get my drift... :wanker:
😂😂 Time served rara?

Only when we win... :homer:...unlike u.....whoops :wanker:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 442



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:12:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:06:06 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:58:58 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:55:13 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:39:40 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:20:53 PM
just how far we have fell since Karanka fucked off
Great win today but shouting from the rooftops about it should depress the shit out of any Boro fan

Shut up u silly cunt u play the situation.....not the past.... :wanker:

Are we better off as a football club since?
Knobhead 🙄
.... nope but if every club lived in the past, what a sad life it would be....enjoy the win en joy the future......unless your some cunt who looks back to his 1st fuck.....apologies if u married her but do u think about her every day.... u sad cunt!!! get my drift... :wanker:
😂😂 Time served rara?

Only when we win... :homer:...unlike u.....whoops :wanker:

Your a rara whopper, 😂
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 