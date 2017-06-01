Welcome,
At last
Author
Topic: At last (Read 132 times)
Tommy Cooper
At last
A win and deserved, UTFB
BigNasty
Re: At last
A great win.
Gramsci
Re: At last
was a must win, great result
headset
Re: At last
At least steve wont have to clean all the piss up from his board tonight.....
Boro are back........
King of the North
Re: At last
Typical fucking boro. Absolutely ruined buxton bills night of moaning and trolling he had planned.
Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Its looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.
Wee_Willie
Re: At last
It was deserved and with more guile up front would have been comfortable.
Gestede did play well as did Moukoudi
Jake Andrews
Re: At last
It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.
headset
Re: At last
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 06:15:45 PM
It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.
Spot on ......it'll go quiet on-line.....like it always does after a win.....cmon Boro!!
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: At last
Credit where it's due.
Good team performance but we needed it.
tunstall
Re: At last
Fucking great result and not a bad performance
Credit to Rudi - he put a shift in today
COB will be quiet tonight, all the miserable as fuck doom mongers don't have anything to be mildly happy about
UTB
