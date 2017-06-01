Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2020, 07:15:30 PM
At last
Tommy Cooper
Today at 05:58:32 PM
A win and deserved, UTFB
just like that
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #1 on: Today at 06:04:17 PM
A great win.
 :jowo8:
Gramsci
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:04:33 PM
was a must win, great result
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:17 PM
At least steve wont have to clean all the piss up from his board tonight..... monkey

Boro are back........
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:56 PM
Typical fucking boro. Absolutely ruined buxton bills night of moaning and trolling he had planned.


Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Its looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.

 :jowo8:
Wee_Willie
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:52 PM
It was deserved and with more guile up front would have been comfortable.

Gestede did play well as did Moukoudi
Jake Andrews
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:15:45 PM
It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:21:15 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 06:15:45 PM
It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:

Spot on ......it'll go quiet on-line.....like it always does after a win.....cmon Boro!!
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #8 on: Today at 06:25:50 PM
Credit where it's due.

Good team performance but we needed it.
tunstall
Reply #9 on: Today at 06:58:35 PM
Fucking great result and not a bad performance

Credit to Rudi - he put a shift in today

COB will be quiet tonight, all the miserable as fuck doom mongers don't have anything to be mildly happy about

UTB
