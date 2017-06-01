Tommy Cooper

Posts: 182 At last « on: Today at 05:58:32 PM » A win and deserved, UTFB

BigNasty
Re: At last « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:04:17 PM »

A great win. Logged

Gramsci
Re: At last « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:04:33 PM » was a must win, great result

headset
Re: At last « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:17 PM »



Boro are back........ At least steve wont have to clean all the piss up from his board tonight.....Boro are back........

King of the North
Re: At last « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:56 PM »





Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Its looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.







Typical fucking boro. Absolutely ruined buxton bills night of moaning and trolling he had planned.Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Its looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.

Wee_Willie
Re: At last « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:52 PM » It was deserved and with more guile up front would have been comfortable.



Gestede did play well as did Moukoudi

Jake Andrews
Re: At last « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:15:45 PM »





It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.

Westlane_rightwinger
Re: At last « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:25:50 PM » Credit where it's due.



Good team performance but we needed it.