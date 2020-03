Tommy Cooper

Tommy Cooper: A win and deserved, UTFB

BigNasty





BigNasty: A great win.

A great win. Logged

Gramsci: was a must win, great result

headset:



Boro are back........ At least steve wont have to clean all the piss up from his board tonight.....Boro are back........

King of the North:





Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Itís looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.







Typical fucking boro. Absolutely ruined buxton bills night of moaning and trolling he had planned. Great 3 points that takes us out of the bottom 3. Itís looking as though hull are destined to fill one the relegation spots.

Wee_Willie: It was deserved and with more guile up front would have been comfortable.



Gestede did play well as did Moukoudi

Jake Andrews:





It doesn't matter about the shite opposition. Luton & Barnsley are shite too yet they fucked us over. Today is a massive Win.

Westlane_rightwinger: Credit where it's due.



Good team performance but we needed it.