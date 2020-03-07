Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 07, 2020, 04:56:37 PM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hull
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hull (Read 26 times)
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 304
Hull
«
on:
Today
at 04:46:26 PM »
Look like one of the very few teams worse than us. They got big money for Bowen, but was it really worth cashing in if they drop to league 1?
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 189
UTB
Re: Hull
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:51:25 PM »
They had to sell him otherwise he was gone for nothing. How much was it 20 million?
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 304
Re: Hull
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:54:01 PM »
I was thinking 15 or 25 so 20 probably right
Hadnt realized they had to get rid. Was it the same situation with the other fellar they had?
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 189
UTB
Re: Hull
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:55:46 PM »
Not sure about the Polish fella, but both gone has had a huge impact on them.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...