calamity

Online



Posts: 8 304





Posts: 8 304 Hull « on: Today at 04:46:26 PM » Look like one of the very few teams worse than us. They got big money for Bowen, but was it really worth cashing in if they drop to league 1? Logged

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 189



UTB





Posts: 9 189UTB Re: Hull « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:51:25 PM » They had to sell him otherwise he was gone for nothing. How much was it 20 million?



Logged

calamity

Online



Posts: 8 304





Posts: 8 304 Re: Hull « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:01 PM »



Hadnt realized they had to get rid. Was it the same situation with the other fellar they had? I was thinking 15 or 25 so 20 probably rightHadnt realized they had to get rid. Was it the same situation with the other fellar they had? Logged