Posts: 1 774 Lefties or liberals « on: March 07, 2020, 04:38:55 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-51782284



Because your weak as piss and lack any form of moral fortitude? Thought so.

Wanna explain to me why we aren't hanging this cunt?Because your weak as piss and lack any form of moral fortitude? Thought so. Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #1 on: March 07, 2020, 04:46:54 PM »



But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you BobBut while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were Logged

Posts: 6 809 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #2 on: March 07, 2020, 04:50:17 PM » Also, rape was never a hanging offence in modern times. Logged

We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 947 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #3 on: March 07, 2020, 04:51:38 PM » That's right we don't have capital punishment but we fucking should have'. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Posts: 9 187UTB Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #4 on: March 07, 2020, 05:01:53 PM » Special cases like him should be put down. Will never be released and the tax payers money put to better use. Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #5 on: March 07, 2020, 05:31:13 PM » Hopefully he will get what is coming to him in the nick Logged

Posts: 8 410 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #6 on: March 07, 2020, 06:14:34 PM » Sick of hearing about these investigations and reviews. Fuck ups like this are too frequent. It is pretty obvious theres been a fuck up by the probation service and people have suffered in the worst possible way and scarred for life. He should be terminated Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #7 on: March 07, 2020, 06:39:38 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on March 07, 2020, 04:46:54 PM



I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.



I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?



I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe? Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #8 on: March 07, 2020, 07:18:41 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 06:39:38 PM Quote from: Gramsci on March 07, 2020, 04:46:54 PM



Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.

Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life. Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #12 on: March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on March 07, 2020, 07:18:41 PM Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone.

I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.



I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.



Quote from: Gramsci on March 07, 2020, 07:18:41 PM You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.





You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.



But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......



I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang...... Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #14 on: March 08, 2020, 01:08:30 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM



You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.



But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......







I'll leave that statement in bold out there Bob, read it back to yourself and then breathe deeply and have a moment of self reflection and contemplation



Who said he shouldn't pay the ultimate price for what he did, I didn't I'll leave that statement in bold out there Bob, read it back to yourself and then breathe deeply and have a moment of self reflection and contemplationWho said he shouldn't pay the ultimate price for what he did, I didn't Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 584 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #15 on: March 08, 2020, 12:12:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Because it's not our place to play God.

Because we're a civilised society.

Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.

Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.

Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.



Because it's not our place to play God.Because we're a civilised society.Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.Hanging was never an available sentence for rape. Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #17 on: March 08, 2020, 06:00:59 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?

We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.



If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.



Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.

Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.



I don't want retribution, I want justice.



You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.



As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.

If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.I don't want retribution, I want justice.You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte. Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 584 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #18 on: March 08, 2020, 06:19:36 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 08, 2020, 06:00:59 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.



Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children." Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #19 on: March 08, 2020, 06:54:10 PM » forget the whiskey, I think he has been on the meths after trying to decipher his last post Logged

Posts: 7 685 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #20 on: March 08, 2020, 07:40:56 PM » FYI, in case you haven't realized, bob is a total fucking headcase Logged

Posts: 4 448 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #21 on: March 08, 2020, 07:54:02 PM »

If it was Mohammed we would never of caught him Thank fuck his name was Joseph McCannIf it was Mohammed we would never of caught him Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #22 on: March 08, 2020, 08:28:11 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 06:19:36 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 08, 2020, 06:00:59 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.



Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."



Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."

You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.



Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.



It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.



Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.



So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.

Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.



The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation. You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation. Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 584 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #27 on: March 08, 2020, 08:57:56 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 08, 2020, 08:28:11 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 06:19:36 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 08, 2020, 06:00:59 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 08, 2020, 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.



Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."



Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."

You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.



Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.



It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.



Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.



So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.

Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.



The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation.

You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation.

Your argument is flawed in so many different ways that I'm not going to get time to answer it properly tonight, so I'll just acknowledge for the moment and come back to it tomorrow.



Your argument is flawed in so many different ways that I'm not going to get time to answer it properly tonight, so I'll just acknowledge for the moment and come back to it tomorrow. Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:40:29 PM » What's your thoughts Bob with regard to your original post? You have been awful quiet of late Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:20:42 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 04:38:55 PM



Here ya are Bobupanddown, makes for interesting reading - if they had committed Tapp to death, the real killer would be free to rape and kill.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/extra/u5IdEAokvl/idaho-falls-murder-of-angie-dodge

Here ya are Bobupanddown, makes for interesting reading - if they had committed Tapp to death, the real killer would be free to rape and kill.

I already covered that arguement but as you're hard of thinking I'll walk you through it again.



If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.

I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.





Mistakes in the verdict happen regardless of the punishment.



Besides we're not talking about death being a standard sentence, its about having it for the most heinous, vile and disgusting criminals.

Just like those two cunts that tortured James Buldger to death, Ian Huntley and alike.









I already covered that arguement but as you're hard of thinking I'll walk you through it again.If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.Mistakes in the verdict happen regardless of the punishment.Besides we're not talking about death being a standard sentence, its about having it for the most heinous, vile and disgusting criminals.Just like those two cunts that tortured James Buldger to death, Ian Huntley and alike. Logged

Posts: 7 962 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:36:04 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:54 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:49:18 PM Unconvincing mate.



Bob, you are full of shit lad. You are a keyboard gobshite. A hater. You are the one person on here who shouts from the rooftops about your own ill informed opinion on just about everything, you think you are an expert on all things, when in reality you appear to know so little.

I do not think I am morally superior to you, I just think I am a nicer person than you Bob, you are full of shit lad. You are a keyboard gobshite. A hater. You are the one person on here who shouts from the rooftops about your own ill informed opinion on just about everything, you think you are an expert on all things, when in reality you appear to know so little.I do not think I am morally superior to you, I just think I am a nicer person than you Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:36:04 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:54 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 08:49:18 PM Unconvincing mate.



Bob, you are full of shit lad. You are a keyboard gobshite. A hater. You are the one person on here who shouts from the rooftops about your own ill informed opinion on just about everything, you think you are an expert on all things, when in reality you appear to know so little.

I do not think I am morally superior to you, I just think I am a nicer person than you

Bob, you are full of shit lad. You are a keyboard gobshite. A hater. You are the one person on here who shouts from the rooftops about your own ill informed opinion on just about everything, you think you are an expert on all things, when in reality you appear to know so little.I do not think I am morally superior to you, I just think I am a nicer person than you

Rule 1 of marxism - Accuse those you oppose of what you yourself are guilty of, Trotsky would be proud of you.

Looks like you were listening in that class, Dr Gobshyte.











Rule 1 of marxism - Accuse those you oppose of what you yourself are guilty of, Trotsky would be proud of you.Looks like you were listening in that class, Dr Gobshyte. Logged

Posts: 7 685 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 PM » Rule 1 of being a stupid cunt, be a stupid cunt Logged

We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 947 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #41 on: Today at 05:10:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:47:41 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:20:42 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 04:38:55 PM



Here ya are Bobupanddown, makes for interesting reading - if they had committed Tapp to death, the real killer would be free to rape and kill.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/extra/u5IdEAokvl/idaho-falls-murder-of-angie-dodge

Here ya are Bobupanddown, makes for interesting reading - if they had committed Tapp to death, the real killer would be free to rape and kill.

I already covered that arguement but as you're hard of thinking I'll walk you through it again.



If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.

I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.





Mistakes in the verdict happen regardless of the punishment.



Besides we're not talking about death being a standard sentence, its about having it for the most heinous, vile and disgusting criminals.

Just like those two cunts that tortured James Buldger to death, Ian Huntley and alike.











I already covered that arguement but as you're hard of thinking I'll walk you through it again.If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.Mistakes in the verdict happen regardless of the punishment.Besides we're not talking about death being a standard sentence, its about having it for the most heinous, vile and disgusting criminals.Just like those two cunts that tortured James Buldger to death, Ian Huntley and alike.

Bob Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Mountain KingPosts: 9 584 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #42 on: Today at 05:22:39 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:47:41 PM If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.

I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.



Bob hasn't worked out that a death sentence is not reversible yet. Bless. Bob hasn't worked out that a death sentence is not reversible yet. Bless. Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #43 on: Today at 06:19:14 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:22:39 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:47:41 PM If your arguement is that we shouldn't kill people because they might be innocent then the very same logic would suggest we shouldn't give out whole life terms.

I suppose if we walk your logic to it's full conclusion then we shouldn't send anyone to prison because some of them are innocent.



Bob hasn't worked out that a death sentence is not reversible yet. Bless.

Bob hasn't worked out that a death sentence is not reversible yet. Bless.

How do you reverse a 40 year jail term?



Once again your a conflating an issue on correct verdicts with an issue about correct punishment. The two are mutually exclusive.

How do you reverse a 40 year jail term?Once again your a conflating an issue on correct verdicts with an issue about correct punishment. The two are mutually exclusive. Logged

Posts: 1 774 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #45 on: Today at 07:39:18 PM »



I am having a pint right now actually Logged