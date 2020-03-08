|
Gramsci
|
yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you Bob
But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were
I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.
I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?
Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.
Bobupanddown
Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone.
I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.
I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.
You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.
You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.
But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
Gramsci
|
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
Decent reasoning Steve
Plus he will get what is coming to him inside, of that I have no doubt.
Bobupanddown
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?
We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.
If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.
Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.
Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.
I don't want retribution, I want justice.
You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.
As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?
We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.
If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.
Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.
Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.
I don't want retribution, I want justice.
You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.
As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.
Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.
Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?
We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.
If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.
Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.
Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.
I don't want retribution, I want justice.
You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.
As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.
Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.
Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."
You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.
Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.
It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.
Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.
So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.
Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.
The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation.
Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Because it's not our place to play God.
Because we're a civilised society.
Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.
Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.
Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.
If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?
We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.
If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.
Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.
Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.
I don't want retribution, I want justice.
You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.
As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.
Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.
Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."
You're the one who brought god up, not me. I merely highlighted the hypocrisy of that point.
Let me elaborate on that civilised point for you.
It is not civil (dictionary definition) to ask for the victims of crime to pay to house, feed and cloth the perpetrators of the acts against them.
Forcing at gun point the parents of Holly Wells and Jassica Chapman to fund Ian Huntley's £75k a year incarceration is a vile act of an uncivilized society.
So don't pretend that civility is the reason behind your moral cowardice.
Also, you're an openly vocal atheist. So don't pretend religious doctrine has any bearing on it either.
The one argument I might give weight to is that of incorrect verdicts in cases, but after consideration I feel that argument is void because it isn't the punishment that's wrong - it's the verdict in the first place and that's a whole different conversation.
Your argument is flawed in so many different ways that I'm not going to get time to answer it properly tonight, so I'll just acknowledge for the moment and come back to it tomorrow.
