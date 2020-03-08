Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 722





Posts: 1 722 Lefties or liberals « on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-51782284



Because your weak as piss and lack any form of moral fortitude? Thought so.

Wanna explain to me why we aren't hanging this cunt?Because your weak as piss and lack any form of moral fortitude? Thought so. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 942







Posts: 7 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:46:54 PM »



But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you BobBut while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 803





Posts: 6 803 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:50:17 PM » Also, rape was never a hanging offence in modern times. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 942







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:51:38 PM » That's right we don't have capital punishment but we fucking should have'. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 190



UTB





Posts: 9 190UTB Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:01:53 PM » Special cases like him should be put down. Will never be released and the tax payers money put to better use. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 942







Posts: 7 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:31:13 PM » Hopefully he will get what is coming to him in the nick Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 390







Posts: 8 390 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:14:34 PM » Sick of hearing about these investigations and reviews. Fuck ups like this are too frequent. It is pretty obvious theres been a fuck up by the probation service and people have suffered in the worst possible way and scarred for life. He should be terminated Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 722





Posts: 1 722 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:39:38 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:46:54 PM



But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were

yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you BobBut while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were

I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.



I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?



I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe? Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 942







Posts: 7 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:39:38 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 04:46:54 PM



But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were

yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you BobBut while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were

I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.



I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?





I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?

Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.

Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 722





Posts: 1 722 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:18:41 PM Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone.

I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.



I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.



Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 07:18:41 PM You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.





You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.



But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......



I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang...... Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 942







Posts: 7 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:08:30 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM



You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.



But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......







I'll leave that statement in bold out there Bob, read it back to yourself and then breathe deeply and have a moment of self reflection and contemplation



Who said he shouldn't pay the ultimate price for what he did, I didn't I'll leave that statement in bold out there Bob, read it back to yourself and then breathe deeply and have a moment of self reflection and contemplationWho said he shouldn't pay the ultimate price for what he did, I didn't Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 541







Mountain KingPosts: 9 541 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:12:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Because it's not our place to play God.

Because we're a civilised society.

Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.

Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.

Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.



Because it's not our place to play God.Because we're a civilised society.Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.Hanging was never an available sentence for rape. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 942







Posts: 7 942 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:01:28 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Because it's not our place to play God.

Because we're a civilised society.

Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.

Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.

Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.





Because it's not our place to play God.Because we're a civilised society.Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.

Decent reasoning Steve



Plus he will get what is coming to him inside, of that I have no doubt.



Decent reasoning StevePlus he will get what is coming to him inside, of that I have no doubt. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 722





Posts: 1 722 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:00:59 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Because it's not our place to play God.

Because we're a civilised society.

Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.

Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.

Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.





Because it's not our place to play God.Because we're a civilised society.Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.

If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?

We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.



If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.



Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.

Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.



I don't want retribution, I want justice.



You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.



As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.

If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.I don't want retribution, I want justice.You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte. Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 541







Mountain KingPosts: 9 541 Re: Lefties or liberals « Reply #18 on: Today at 06:19:36 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:00:59 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:12:53 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......

Because it's not our place to play God.

Because we're a civilised society.

Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.

Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.

Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.





Because it's not our place to play God.Because we're a civilised society.Because you want it for retribution, not rehabilitation.Because it's too easy a way out. Life in prison is a far greater punishment than a quick death.Hanging was never an available sentence for rape.

If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?

We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.



If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.



Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.

Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.



I don't want retribution, I want justice.



You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.



As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.



If it's not our place to "play god" why do we do it every day and everywhere?We save people who god has condemned to death. We fix things god has condemned to be broken.If you truly believe in that arguement you'd probably be a mormon.Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children.Besides all that we murdered 250k innocent Iraqi children so don't call us civilized.I don't want retribution, I want justice.You're arguments get weaker as you go along, killing is an easy way out? Don't make me laugh.As for your final point read my response to Dr Gobshyte.

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.



Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children."

Wow - speaking on behalf of a God whilst advocating violence in his name. You'd make a really good Muslim extremist.Could you elaborate on this bit further as I don't quite get what you mean by it: "Civilized societies do no ask rape victims to fund the lifestyles of their rapists. They don't ask the parents of slain children to protect the murderers of their children." Logged