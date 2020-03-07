Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Lefties or liberals  (Read 194 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 719


« on: Today at 04:38:55 PM »
Wanna explain to me why we aren't hanging this cunt?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-51782284

Because your weak as piss and lack any form of moral fortitude? Thought so.
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 7 936



« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:46:54 PM »
yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you Bob 

But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 803


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:50:17 PM »
Also, rape was never a hanging offence in modern times.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 942



« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:51:38 PM »
That's right we don't have capital punishment but we fucking should have'.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 190

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:01:53 PM »
Special cases like him should be put down. Will never be released and the tax payers money put to better use.
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 7 936



« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:31:13 PM »
Hopefully he will get what is coming to him in the nick  :wanker:
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 386



« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:14:34 PM »
Sick of hearing about these investigations and reviews. Fuck ups like this are too frequent. It is pretty obvious theres been a fuck up by the probation service and people have suffered in the worst possible way and scarred for life. He should be terminated
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 719


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:39:38 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:46:54 PM
yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you Bob 

But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were 

I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.

I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?

Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 7 936



« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:18:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:39:38 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 04:46:54 PM
yes I'll explain it - because we do not have capital punishment in this country. There, ended yet another wholly pointless echo chamber of a thread for you Bob 

But while I am here, it is 'you are' or if you want to contract that, it is 'you're', but just steer away from mixing up your possessives...it makes you look like you have a poor education. As you were 

I'm aware of the law, but as you well know I'm questioning it.

I'm asking for you to explain why its justified that the victims of the monster will pay to keep him fed, warm and safe?



Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone. You want to pigeon hole phenomena, opinions and people in general. You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 578


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:32:20 PM »
careful, Gram, he'll be on the whiskey later 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 936



« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:44:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:20 PM
careful, Gram, he'll be on the whiskey later 

 klins
Logged
38red
Posts: 258


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:47:43 PM »
I see Boro won!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 719


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:18:41 PM
Why are you asking me to explain anything to you? You have your own mind made up about everything you post. You do not want to enter into any kind of meaningful exchange of views with anyone.

I'm not asking YOU I'm asking anyone who identifies as a leftie or a liberal. You've taken up that mantle, I didn't place it on you.

I believe the death penalty should be an option for the most heinous crimes. I believe some people are beyond rehabilitation. I want someone to make the case for why that is incorrect.

Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 07:18:41 PM
You vent your vitriol at the world and at people you have never met, who you don't really know, yet you make claims about people as if you know everything about them and the way they live their lives. I find the way you interact with people on here quite strange to be honest, you seem deeply unhappy, not just with the world, but with your own life. Lighten up, accept that your venting of opinion on here will not make a jot of difference to the world and learn to enjoy your life.


You're like a broken record Dr Gobshyte. Lighten up, don't take it so seriously, it's just the internet.

But you've taken it upon yourself to engage, you want to debate. Then do so, play the ball and not the man. Tell me why you feel this man shouldn't hang......
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 719


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:20 PM
careful, Gram, he'll be on the whiskey later 

Never drank whiskey in my life.

Careful Gram, he'll be stalking Lisa again later.... klins
Logged
