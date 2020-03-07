Welcome,
March 07, 2020, 04:56:21 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
El Capitan
Posts: 40 576
0-1
«
on:
Today
at 04:23:31 PM »
Good play from big Rudy to set up McNair
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Posts: 9 189
UTB
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:25:19 PM »
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 932
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:26:52 PM »
Stoke 3-0 up, suppose the positive there is that Hull are rapidly getting drawn into this.
Come on Boro, we need that win
El Capitan
Posts: 40 576
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:27:48 PM »
Shotton makes me very very fucking nervous
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 344
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:29:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.
Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
Gramsci
Posts: 7 932
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:35:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:27:48 PM
Shotton makes me very very fucking nervous
He had a good game against Forest the other night....but he can be a clumsy fucker mind
BigNasty
Posts: 2 069
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:42:08 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 04:29:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.
Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
:like:got to get that second goal.Boro playing very well
headset
Posts: 344
Re: 0-1
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:50:02 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 04:42:08 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 04:29:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.
Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
:like:got to get that second goal.Boro playing very well
Take the lead into half time..... then a big first 10 minutes into the second half.....keep it tight for them 10mins then it should open up for us...... will we put the ball in the onion bag again will be the big question...
Loading...