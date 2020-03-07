Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2020, 04:56:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 0-1  (Read 78 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 576


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:23:31 PM »
Good play from big Rudy to set up McNair  :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 189

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:25:19 PM »
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 932



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:26:52 PM »
Stoke 3-0 up, suppose the positive there is that Hull are rapidly getting drawn into this.

Come on Boro, we need that win  :mido:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 576


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:27:48 PM »
Shotton makes me very very fucking nervous
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 344


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:29:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.

Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 932



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:35:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:27:48 PM
Shotton makes me very very fucking nervous

He had a good game against Forest the other night....but he can be a clumsy fucker mind
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 069

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:42:08 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:29:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.

Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
:like:got to get that second goal.Boro playing very well
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 344


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:50:02 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:42:08 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:29:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:25:19 PM
Well taken goal. They are there for the taking, fucking awful side are Charlton.

Spot on..... get the next goal and these will crumble chasing the game.... cmon boro
:like:got to get that second goal.Boro playing very well

Take the lead into half time..... then a big first 10 minutes into the second half.....keep it tight for them 10mins then it should open up for us...... will we put the ball in the onion bag again will be the big question...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 