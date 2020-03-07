Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 09, 2020, 08:56:40 AM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Dejan starts in nets
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Big Dejan starts in nets (Read 328 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 581
Big Dejan starts in nets
«
on:
March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM »
Ripley dropped
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 367
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #1 on:
March 07, 2020, 03:38:23 PM »
Silly prediction .............penalty saving debut or a fucking howler to come....
Logged
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 119
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #2 on:
March 07, 2020, 03:41:42 PM »
Why did he buy him then not play him or stick him on the bench
Logged
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 073
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #3 on:
March 07, 2020, 03:43:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
Pears even
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 581
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #4 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:07:04 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on March 07, 2020, 03:43:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
Pears even
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 367
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #5 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:30:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 04:07:04 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on March 07, 2020, 03:43:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
Pears even
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 725
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #6 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:33:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
He was at fault for both of Forest goals so right decision.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 581
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #7 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 04:33:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
He was at fault for both of Forest goals so right decision.
That was Pears
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 943
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #8 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:35:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 04:34:04 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 07, 2020, 04:33:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
He was at fault for both of Forest goals so right decision.
That was Pears
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 304
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #9 on:
March 07, 2020, 04:49:54 PM »
Ripley has been poor this season too
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 338
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #10 on:
March 07, 2020, 09:03:20 PM »
Solid enough game, didnt have much to do, nice and vocal though and good to have some decent distribution for a change.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 229
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Big Dejan starts in nets
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:52:14 AM »
Quote from: BigNasty on March 07, 2020, 03:43:23 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:17:25 PM
Ripley dropped
Pears even
Fuckin stupid cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...