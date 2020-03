BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Liverpool « on: Today at 01:46:26 PM » bit of a wobble going on.

OzzyPorter

Re: Liverpool « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:55 PM » They've been lucky, had the run of the ball, been favoured by VAR decisions and scraped through plenty of games earlier in the season. Classic case of things evening themselves out over the course of the season. They will be dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico and will win the league but only by a single figure points cushion.

BigNasty

Re: Liverpool « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:53:53 PM » They have been the best team in Europe for over a year.

Well below form in the last month.Not sure they will get back to their old form any time soon,but will still romp the league Logged

OzzyPorter

Re: Liverpool « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:55:14 PM » Yes they have. But at a time when all of the big teams are in a slump. They will win the league and will be deserving winners but it wont be by a massive number of points.

BigNasty

Re: Liverpool « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:59:52 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:55:14 PM Yes they have. But at a time when all of the big teams are in a slump. They will win the league and will be deserving winners but it wont be by a massive number of points.



Im not so sure.They are off form but wont lose more than two maybe three games.They will still win by a double digit number imho.



Im not so sure.They are off form but wont lose more than two maybe three games.They will still win by a double digit number imho.

Edit ;They've just equalised.

OzzyPorter

Re: Liverpool « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:05:20 PM » Well we will see with regards to points total.



Bournemouth are ideal opponents for them here. They are open, try and attack and leave space in behind. Perfect for this Liveroool side. Never any danger of anything but a home win. Logged

Posts: 356 Re: Liverpool « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:18:15 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 02:05:20 PM Well we will see with regards to points total.



Bournemouth are ideal opponents for them here. They are open, try and attack and leave space in behind. Perfect for this Liveroool side. Never any danger of anything but a home win.



Always the victims.... which lets them down



Always the victims.... which lets them down

Though i must say a a marvelous side that will rule the roost for years whilst Klopp is in charge.

Ayresome89

Re: Liverpool « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:40:30 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:49:55 PM They've been lucky, had the run of the ball, been favoured by VAR decisions and scraped through plenty of games earlier in the season. Classic case of things evening themselves out over the course of the season. They will be dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico and will win the league but only by a single figure points cushion.



I think VAR has went against them more than for them to be honest

dixieland

Re: Liverpool « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:45:53 PM » Not playing great to be honest since break, but a win is a win which was made more difficult assisted by another VAR howler for Bournemouth's goal, but guess all teams suffering the same.

Gramsci

Re: Liverpool « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:55:47 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:49:55 PM They've been lucky, had the run of the ball, been favoured by VAR decisions and scraped through plenty of games earlier in the season. Classic case of things evening themselves out over the course of the season. They will be dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico and will win the league but only by a single figure points cushion.



What a load of old tosh lad.

Single points?



What a load of old tosh lad.

Single points?

Deserved champions. Best team in the league, put it to bed